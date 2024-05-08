Explore York Libraries and Archives is celebrating 10 years of running library services in the city.

On Sunday, May 19, it will host live music and events at the library in Museum Street to raise money to help fund its work.

Explore is an independent not for profit organisation founded in 2014 and owned by its staff and members of the community.

Well-known York band Bull will headline the gig – months after releasing their second album, Engines of Honey.

York band Bull (Image: Liam Maxwell)

Bull first charged on to the York music scene in 2011.

Nine years later the indie five-piece became the city’s first group since Shed Seven to sign a major record deal with industry giants EMI.

In 2021 they worked in tandem with EMI and Young Thugs: the York indie label to release debut album Discover Effortless Living.

Since then, they’ve played Leeds and Reading Festival, toured with Sports Team, Bodega and Personal Trainer, and released their Stuck Between the Virtual and Physical World EP.

And in March the band played two sold-out shows at The Crescent in York.

York library in Museum Street (Image: Explore)

Bull’s singer and guitarist Tom Beer said: “We’re really happy to be playing a gig in York’s main public library.

“We have all enjoyed its amazing benefits and we believe that free, public spaces are very important, not only as a place to work, learn or ‘explore’ but also to shelter, to meet others, or receive some kindness from a member of staff.

“With your support we hope this gig and fundraiser can contribute to our amazing libraries which are for all York’s residents.”

Also on the bill is Rowan and Friends and Stu Freestone.

Before the gig, Tom from Bull will host a free open mic night at the library from 12pm.

There will also be t-shirt design and screen-printing workshops throughout the day.

Past ten years have 'shaped our shared story'





Barbara Swinn, head of audience development and engagement at Explore, said: “Over the last ten years countless, memories and moments have shaped our shared story.

"From the joy of a child discovering new worlds and possibilities with their first library card to the excitement of exploring our community memory through our amazing archives.

"We’re inviting all York’s communities to celebrate ‘10 Years Together’ with us in 2024.”

A poster for the celebrations at York library on Sunday, May 19 (Image: Explore)

The gig comes after City of York Council bosses in February approved a budget that would see Explore's annual council funding cut from £2.6 million to £2.3 million in the year beginning in April – and then to £2 million the year after.

An Explore spokesperson said it “needs to raise extra funds so we can continue to offer an innovative and enriching programme of activities and events, co-created with communities – it matters now more than ever”.