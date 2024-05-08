Jaroslaw Stadnik, 51, known as Jarek, in a road accident last month.

Originally from Lubin in Poland, Jarek moved to England in 2005 gaining his British citizenship in 2019. and was a highly regarded adopted member of the Malton and Norton community where he lived with his wife Ewa and children Julia and Oscar.

Family friend Ben Stephens, said Jarek was known for his time served in the British horseracing industry working for several racehorse trainers but most notably local trainer Richard Fahey.

"He spent 13 years working for the Northern Powerhouse base starting off doing yard work but quickly progressing through the ranks to become travelling head lad., a hugely important role.

"Jarek was responsible for organising the logistics of transporting each and every horse in the yard to the races both nationally and internationally. He was also accountable for large teams of staff and liaising with owners to ensure race days ran like clockwork."

Ben said that in his time as travelling as head lad Jarek had accompanied some of the most valuable bloodstock in the country in particular Group One winning horses turned stallions such as Ribchester and Sands of Mali.

"He was the ultimate professional and hugely articulate with a brilliant sense of humour, " Ben added.

"In recent years Jarek left the horseracing industry to become a HGV driver for BATA and Welbeck Transport a decision made due to wanting to spend more time with his much loved family.

"A hugely proud father, Jarek lived for every minute spent with Ewa, Julia and Oscar.He would fill his weekends always making a conscious effort to do something with them each and every chance he got.

"The family enjoyed trips and holidays all round the country and abroad especially enjoying many days at various theme parks always searching for bigger and better roller coasters to go on."

Ben said: "The news of Jarek's death would be tragic in any circumstance but it is plain to see just how deeply this community has been affected by it which it testament to the man he was and how much he was loved by all who knew him.

Friends and family of Jarek are invited to attend a celebration of his life held on May 9 at 6pm at St Leonard and St Mary's RC Church in Malton.

Ben said: "Anyone wishing to attend to celebrate the life of Jarek and support his family are welcome to do so.You are asked to dress how you feel comfortable as you attendance is more important.

"This is very much to be a happy occasion to celebrate the time shared with Jarek and to remember him as a funny, caring, loyal and brilliant friend but most importantly a fantastic father and husband."

* An inquest into the death of Jarek was opened and adjourned on April 31.