Mum Aysa and her three 18-month-old cubs finally got to feel the grass under their paws as they were released into their new home in Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Rescued from the war-torn Donetsk region in Ukraine, they arrived at Yorkshire in March after nine months of being held in a sanctuary in Poland where, due to the facilities, the youngsters grew up separated from their mum without seeing the sky or outside world. Now, that has changed for the better.

The family is now able to enjoy fresh air, enjoying the Lion Country – a facility originally made for another group of lions (two of which are still living at the park) but now perfect for the group of four to call their home.

Colin Northcott, deputy section head of carnivores, said: “This was the moment we have all been waiting for.

“I am completely overjoyed that it has finally happened - we have been working so hard to get to this point. Mum Aysa and her cubs have all done so well with adjusting to their new home, I feel like a proud dad!

“The lions will certainly love seeing their new surroundings. I cannot wait to see them running around, playing, and enjoying new experiences such walking on grass or seeing their reflections in the lake, as well as watching the birds flying in the sky. It will be incredible, and I am sure that they will become firm favourites with our visitors.”

