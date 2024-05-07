York Magistrates Court heard that Teresa Boyd stolen from Tesco’s Askham Bar superstore eight times in four week. Two of the shoplifting visits were on the same day, and six of them were in a six-day period.

She also twice targeted the BP garage shop on Boroughbridge Road, Acomb, in two days. In total she stole items worth £1,774.75 from the superstore and £134.50 from the garage.

York magistrates made her subject to a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation treatment order They also ordered her to pay £350 compensation to Tesco and £80 compensation to the garage after taking into account her income.

Boyd, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 10 charges of theft. From Tesco's she admitted stealing items worth £350 on April 6, items worth £225 on April 13, items worth £225 on April 14, items worth £150 on April 16, items worth £180 on April 17, items worth £50 on the same day, items worth £307 on April 19 and £287.75 on April 30.

On April 14, she stole items worth more than £50 from the BP garage and the following day she stole items worth £84.50 from the same garage.