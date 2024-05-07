Mulgrave Properties of Dunnington seeks to build the homes on a 0.35ha site off Main Street, Knapton.

The site, to the north of the village is in the Green Belt, but not in a Conservation Area, and is presently vacant scrubland.

The application to City of York Council seeks approval for two 3-bed open market houses and for of 4-beds or above.

It says the site is already allocated for housing under the draft local plan.

If approved, it would be a bespoke cul-de-sac development, sited around an access drive from Main Street. The homes would be high quality and the site landscaped.

The application continued: “The orientation of plots affords a high standard of amenity to all occupants and neighbouring properties, with care taken to avoid overlooking and promotion of privacy. The palette of materials and colours ensure a sympathetic yet attraction addition to the area.”

The homes would also deliver a ‘vast improvement’ to the site's current appearance.

Recommending approval, it concluded: “The proposed housing will extend local housing choice and supports aspirations for higher quality housing in the authority areas when suitable and viable.”

The sensitive landscape led form of development would also blend in with neighboring properties, it added.