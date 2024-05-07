The event was set up by the late Bernard Simpson, who passed away in 2021, aged 91 and is now organised by his son, Malcolm.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Over 180 tractors entered and completed a route of around 50 miles through Ryedale's picturesque villages, along with some off road highlights. lots of people came out to watch the parade of both vintage and modern tractors. This years event was yet again a great success. The organisers would like to thank everyone who has helped in any manner to ensure the event took place successfully and safely,

"The weather stayed kind and people were very generous, once the total is know we will let you all know how much was raised."

Donations to the event can still be made through their just giving page www.justgiving .com/bctrun