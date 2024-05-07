North Yorkshire Police said damage was caused when the tent was stolen from the car parked in St Paul’s Square, Holgate, between Thursday (May 2) and Friday.

Officers urge anyone who saw the roof tent being removed or has any CCTV footage from the area to email callum.johnstone@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC502 Johnstone.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240077484 when passing on information.