The ‘ledger stone’ unveiled on Sunday in St Thomas’ Church on Fifth Avenue is inscribed by the people of York to the citizens of New York.

It says New York stands as a ‘global symbol of liberty’ and adds: “This tablet is given to mark the centenary of the expression of friendship and goodwill between our two great cities.

“From your godparent in the United Kingdom, the ancient City of York.”

The stone tablet presented by a delegation from York to the people of New York (Image: Office of the Archbishop of York)

The unveiling of the tablet on Sunday capped a four-day visit New York by a high-powered delegation from York which aimed to boost trade and friendship ties with the US city.

The delegation included the Lord Mayor of York, the Archbishop of York, representatives from the University of York and York St John, and business leaders.

The trade aspect of the mission was organised by the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, with the Minster leading on the ceremonial aspects of the visit.

Moment of truth: the stone tablet, designed and carved at York Minster, is unveiled in St Thomas' Church in New York (Image: Office of the Archbishop of York)

Delegates took in a series of business networking events and discussions – including a mini ‘Great Yorkshire Show’ held at the British Consulate General - to promote York and North Yorkshire.

The meeting culminated with the unveiling of the ledger stone – which was designed and carved at York Minster – at St Thomas’ on Sunday.

The York delegation with dignitaries from New York at the unveiling of the stone tablet in St Thomas' Church on Fifth Avenue on Sunday (Image: Office of the Archbishop of York)

A spokesperson for the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce said: “The unveiling of the headstone produced by York Minster’s stonemasons at the Church of St Thomas in Manhattan represents a once in a lifetime coming together of the two great cities.

“To have commemorated the undying link between York and New York City in such a poignant and powerful manner is something everyone in our region and in New York can be very proud of.

“It caps a magnificent few days in which old links between Yorkshire and New York were strengthened and new partnerships formed to take our two cities into an exciting new chapter in their collective story.”

The visit to New York by a high-powered delegation from 'old' York sealed a century of friendship between two very different cities... (Image: Stock)

The Dean of York, Dominic Barrington, said: “We’re extremely excited that we’ve reached the next step in the program of celebration marking the centenary of this historic moment as we look to further develop connections between the two cities.

“It comes at a time where work on our Centre of Excellence is well underway, a project that will establish the York Minster Precinct as a world class campus facility for heritage craft skills, so we’re delighted to be able to showcase the talent of our stonemasons and the scheme on an international scale through this gift.”

The long-standing ‘special relationship’ between York and New York stretches back to 1924, when citizens of New York presented York with a memorial tablet during a service in England.

In a message to the people of York published in the New York Time sin July 1924, Governor Smith of New York State wrote: “City speaks to City and State to State.

“The name honorably (sic) borne by York for centuries our State bears with equal pride in the New World.

“A sister State stretches friendly hands across the sea to greet you with affection and prayers that this memorial may symbolize our sterling friendship through years to come.’’