Mia Overfield and Anna Soden from York Theatre Royal's 2023-24 production of Jack and the Beanstalk have been nominated in the 2024 UK Pantomime Awards (UKPA).

Mia, who played Jack, is nominated in the "best early career newcomer" category while Anna, who played Dave the cow, is nominated in the "best supporting artist" category.

Anna grew up in York and was a member of York Youth Theatre for a decade. She was part of the young people’s ensemble for Theatre Royal shows including The Railway Children and the 2006 Cinderella pantomime.

Mia Overfield (left) and Anna Soden (right) have been nominated (Image: Newsquest)

The leading pantomime producer Evolution worked with York Theatre Royal's creative director, Juliet Forster, as director and Evolution’s Paul Hendy as writer for the Jack and the Beanstalk production.

During the 2023-24 pantomime season, the third year in which the awards have taken place, UKPA’s 70 judges have visited 259 venues to see more than 728 performances, across the UK.

The UK Pantomime Awards ceremony, in association with Stagecoach, takes place at G Live in Guildford on June 18.