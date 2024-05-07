North Yorkshire Police is investigating after a stolen Swift Continental caravan was towed away with a BMW 3-Series.

The car, which had a fake numberplate that read YG56 ZLK, hitched the caravan at a field in Ingleby Greenhow before driving through Great Broughton, along the B1257 towards Stokesley.

"The driver struck a telegraph pole after losing control. They then fled the scene," said a police spokesperson.

They added: "We have launched a full investigation over the theft of the caravan and a number of motoring offences.

"We’re appealing for the public’s help, particularly anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the route between Ingleby Greenhow and Stokesley between 11pm and midnight on Friday (May 3)."

The road had to be closed for a short time so that the car and caravan, which were both extensively damaged, could be recovered.

Police are now urging residents and businesses with CCTV and drivers with dashcam cameras to check their footage. They are also appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any other information that could help their investigation to get in touch.

Anyone who can help is asked to email: ben.dowson@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240077876 when passing on information.