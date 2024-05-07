The motorcycle was stolen from the car park of Tesco supermarket in Northallerton in the early hours of Saturday (May 4).

North Yorkshire Police said CCTV footage captured the theft and a car the force believe was used by the suspects.

Officers followed CCTV footage and found an area that the motorcycle had been moved to for collection by the thieves.

They used the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system to find the car.

Later that day the car returned to Northallerton and officers were waiting for it and stopped it, a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Four occupants in the car were arrested and evidence from the vehicle was recovered. This included the angle grinder that was used in the theft of the motorcycle, plus a large quantity of cocaine.

“Four people, aged 16 to 18, have been arrested.

“All four remain in custody and have been linked to a series of other offences across Hambleton in recent weeks.”