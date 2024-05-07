Geoff Ellin, Flaxman Croft, Copmanthorpe

When Old York meets New York...

I was struck by the juxtaposition of images of York and New York on page 3 of the Press on May 3, under the headline ‘Trade mission to boost business ties with city’.

Of the two - the ‘Golden Oldie’ or the ‘Young Pretender’ - I know which one I’d choose. However, I’ll own up to a possibly blinkered view as I’ve never voyaged to ‘the New World’, let alone ‘the Big Apple’.

Old York, left, met New York when a trade and cultural mission from York visited the Big Apple (Image: Stock)

Having said that, I exit stage left with Leonard Bernstein’s great music ringing in my ears, ‘… New York! New York!’ I do wish the trade delegation success, perhaps more so than equivalent missions at national government level.

Just one thing: will it mean more tourists? Hmm...

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Selfish behaviour

While I was walking up Gillygate recently a small car lite stopped and mounted the pavement.

The driver then jumped out with a large food bag and ran over the road into a local ‘food ‘ establishment.

He had left his car clearly in a dangerous and illegal position I stopped to take pictures of the car parked thus.

Three minutes later he walked out and back to his car. I told him that he cannot park just where he pleases...only to be met with a load of waving arms and aggression.

I then went into the supermarket next to where he was parked and watched through the window.

He didn’t drive off the pavement in a forward direction but did a three-point-turn, causing other cars and traffic to brake and wait for this selfish driver to move off.

The thing is this is something which happens regularly on our roads pavements and footpaths - usually caused by fast food ‘couriers’.

When will anyone in authority actually start doing what they are paid to do rather than hide away fearful of being accused of all kinds of absolute rubbish.

I no longer recognise my home city or country people just acting in anyway they chose without caring for the consequences.

Sean Atkinson, Gillygate, York

Questions on 700 homes

I see that the in the first year alone (The Press 6 May) the new Mayor and the ‘combined authority’ have £12,700,000 for housing, to deliver 700 new homes on brownfield sites.

Surely, this cannot be in the first year and requires further explanation, as that equates to £17,857 per new home. You won’t get much of a new home for that!

Over what period of time are the 700 homes going to be built? Is it during the Mayor’s four years in office? Clarification is needed.

Dave Platt, Keepers Way, Dunnington, York

Little egrets

The birds spotted by DM Deamer (‘Lovely surprise on my walk in York, May 4) were likely little egrets, a heron species smaller than the more commonly seen grey heron. They were once a rare visitor from the continent but have become increasingly common in recent years due to climate change, and appear to be increasing their range northwards.

During the last year or so I have seen them several times nearby on the River Foss.

Fin Rylatt, Ashville Street, York