Thieves made off with an orange Kubota off-road buggy from the property in Gateforth, near Selby, at about 2am on Thursday (May 2).

They tried to steal tools but were caught by a man at the farm, who they then punched in the face, North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said the victim did not require any hospital treatment after the assault.

Police today (Tuesday, May 7) released photographs of the buggy and urged anyone who has seen it to get in touch.

The orange off-road buggy stolen from the farm in Gateforth, near Selby (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious people seen in the area at the time or in the lead up to the incident, or any people wearing caps and scarves covering their faces and wearing dark clothing.

How to report information

Those with information should email grant.baker@northyorkshire.police.uk, or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 224 Grant Baker.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via its website.



Quote police reference number 12240076356 when passing on information.