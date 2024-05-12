The top twenty nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber, a list which includes multiple sites in our county, just have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

According to review manager of daynurseries.co.uk, Amanda Hopkins: “Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Out of the list of twenty winners across the region (from a total of 1111 nurseries), seven of the featured sites are based in North Yorkshire.

This list includes:

Blossoms Day Nursery, Selby (both sites)

Little Years Nursery, Acomb, York

Puddleducks Nursery (both the Malton and Sheriff Hutton sites)

Queen’s Kindergarten, Thorpe Underwood, York

Tiddlywinks Easingwold, York

The area manager of one of these sites, Tiddlywinks Nursery, Rowena Jew, said: “Tiddlywinks is delighted and proud to have received the top twenty individual nursery award and top twenty small group award for our collective nursery settings.

“This is amazingly the third consecutive year that we have won these awards. This recognition is based on parent reviews, and this is why winning means so much to us.”