A 68-year-old man has been found dead at his home in York.
The coroners' service is trying to locate next of kin for Charles Lundie after he was found dead at his home in Yearsley Crescent.
North Yorkshire Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances to his death.
Any known family members of Mr Lundie are asked to email: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk and address emails FAO Michelle Newton.
The appeal's reference is 12240070485.
