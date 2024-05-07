Just under two inches of rain fell per hour between 6pm and 8pm on Monday in Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Dave Dixon said the speed and volume of the heavy rain caused flooding in some properties and “overwhelmed local drainage systems for a period of time”.

He added that two vulnerable households were evacuated to temporary accommodation and some residents chose to leave the town themselves.

But Mr Dixon said most residents could stay at their homes because the floodwater had not entered their property, or they could find safe space upstairs.

"Knaresborough Town Council and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service led the response on the ground ensuring people were safe. The town council has a robust emergency response plan and this was put in place ensuring people were safe and where appropriate electivity supplies were turned off,” he said.

Mr Dixon added that four fire appliances were called to the scene, along with North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council staff.

"I would like to thank all those involved in last night's response and to reassure local residents that the agencies involved will also be on the scene this morning to follow up on damage and any assistance anyone may need."

'It’s been horrific' - resident

North Yorkshire Weather Updates shared a photograph of High Bridge, near Mother Shipton's Cave, which shows floodwater covering the road as drivers pass through it.

The page also shared photographs of houses in Knaresborough flooded.

One resident commented: "It’s been horrific, my in laws have been flooded out of their bungalow."

Another wrote: "Not surprised as it came down so hard and so fast, was gardening at father in laws boiling all afternoon in sun and we went to leave and got drenched just going 10 feet to car."

"Worst I’ve ever known it in Knaresborough," added a third resident.

The flash flooding happened during a yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the Met Office which was stood down at 9pm on Monday night.

While the warning was in place, a Met Office spokesperson warned: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”