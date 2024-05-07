The company, which works with 500 farmers across the UK, says the products, costing £20-£37, will save cooking and leave taste buds tingling.

They feature Wagyu products such as Short Rib, Brisket, Skewers and Bavette being coated with four flavours to enhance that signature Wagyu taste.

The products include a chimichurri Wagyu Argentinian Bavette featuring ‘bold and herbaceous’ flavours at £20 for 500g. Southern style skewers seasoned with a Cajun style run are £24 for 1kg. A Texan Brisket coated with a Texan-style rub with smoky, spicy and sweet flavours is £22 per kg. Mexican Smoked Short Ribs with a Mexican inspired rub featuring chiili powder, cumin and garlic are £37 a kilo.

Wayne Standley, Operations Manager at Warrendale Wagyu, said: “We’re so excited to be moving our much-loved meat into the pre-marinated space, offering a sense of ease to our customers who love to experiment with flavours and cuts, but may not have the time for a day of food prep and cooking.

“Whilst ensuring that the signature Wagyu taste still cuts through the added ingredients, it feels great to have created tasty, ready-to-go meat that brings together luxury and convenience.”

For details go to: https://warrendale-wagyu.co.uk/