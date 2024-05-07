The Retreats Clinics, based at The Tuke Centre in Green Dykes Lane, is offering 10 free sessions to adults, children, families, or couples that qualify.

A spokesperson for the Quaker charity said the sessions – usually priced at £90 each – offer a “safe and confidential space” to talk, either online or in person.

Cat Adlam, head of services adult psychological therapies at the York clinic, told The Press that more people have used the services in the past four years.

Cat Adlam, head of services adult psychological therapies at the York clinic (Image: Supplied)

“We have noticed, since the pandemic, that more and more people are struggling to access therapy because of the cost-of-living crisis,” she said, adding that problems with anxiety have increased.

On the free sessions, which are funded by the charity, she said: “For the people who quality we hope it’s really meaningful and important.

“We have no waiting lists; people can come straight in and start to address their problems.”

Those who want to access the service will be asked by The Retreat Clinics to complete a brief form and provide information about the welfare benefits they are receiving.

“We can go through this process on the phone with you or send you the form to complete if you prefer,” a charity spokesperson said.

“If eligible, you will be offered an initial 50-minute appointment with a therapist, to think together about your situation and how therapy may be able to help.”

The spokesperson added: “Please note that therapy generally isn’t suitable for people who feel in crisis or who need urgent mental health support.”

The Retreats Clinics, based at The Tuke Centre in Green Dykes Lane (Image: Supplied)

Ms Adlam explained that the initial session is to identify what the person needs help with.

This, she said, also offers a chance to sign post them to other services if they are better suited to tackle the problem.

Ms Adlam admitted that not everyone will qualify for the sessions and said the usual £90 fee “is a lot of money” for some people.

“We always try to review our prices and keep them as low as we can,” she added.

Typically, people can self-refer themselves for therapy at The Retreats Clinic if they are in a position to fund it themselves.

Therapy services are available on the NHS for free.

The NHS website states that people can self-refer themselves or be referred through their GP.

But Ms Adlam said those referred for NHS therapy face problems with long waiting lists.

“That problem’s not going away,” she added.

For more information about The Retreat Clinics services phone 01904 412551, email info@theretreatclinics.org.uk or visit: www.theretreatclinics.org.uk