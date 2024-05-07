The awards measure the commercial performance of a Van Centre across three key areas: commercial results, customer experience and customer loyalty.

Kevin Howe, Head of Business at the York Van Centre, said: “We’re very proud of our work. This is a great accolade and a true testament to our excellent team. The fact that we have achieved this award based on our customer loyalty and positive responses to the survey shows how much our customers value our team, and how much we value our customers.”

The outstanding number of new vans sold during 2023 helped the York Van Centre scoop the award for the number 1 Van Centre in the UK. The team also excelled in customer service and customer loyalty, which was based on repurchase rate and customer survey responses; praising speed, the team, and their expertise.

Howe continues, “It’s humbling to be recognised for our work – we’re proud and will continue to make sure that we look after our customers in the best possible way we can.”