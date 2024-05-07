National Treasures is a key strand of the National Gallery’s programme celebrating the Gallery’s Bicentenary.

Each partner venue will receive a masterpiece from the Gallery’s collection and will curate around it, involving interpretation, community engagement and exhibitions. For the duration of the displays, 35 million people - more than half the UK population - will be within an hour’s journey of a National Gallery masterpiece.

York Art Gallery is one of twelve partners participating in National Treasures which will host a masterpiece from the National Gallery’s outstanding collection to celebrate this occasion.

The painting will be the central feature of a major new exhibition which features key loans from regional and national institutions plus collection works.

Gallery senior curator Dr Beatrice Bertram said: “We are delighted to be hosting this beautiful and much-loved painting by Monet as part of the National Gallery’s Bicentenary events. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to York to see the painting and exhibition for themselves.”

Lucy Coutts, Head of JM Finn’s York office, said: “The National Treasures initiative is incredibly exciting and very much chimes with us; where the National Gallery are looking to make these paintings accessible, so we aim to make wealth management more accessible to help individuals meet their financial challenges. We are proud to be a part of this wonderful exhibition which gives us a unique opportunity to cement our presence in York.”

The exhibition runs from Friday May 10 to September 8.