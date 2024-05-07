Humberside Police said the crash happened at about 8pm on Sunday (May 5) near North Frodingham.

The cars – a white BMW and black Audi – collided in Frodingham Road near to the junction with Cross Road between Brandesburton and North Frodingham, a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Emergency services attended however a man and a woman, who were driving the cars at the time of the collision, died at the scene.

“Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time to phone 101 quoting log 496 of May 5.