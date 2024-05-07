Just under two inches of rain fell in less than one hour in Knaresborough amid a yellow thunderstorm warning from the Met Office yesterday (Monday, May 6), North Yorkshire Weather Updates said.

Four fire crews, police and council officers were called to the town at 6pm and worked for two hours to pump water from homes, take vulnerable people to safe areas and clear the mess caused by the floods, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

North Yorkshire Weather Updates shared a photograph of High Bridge, near Mother Shipton's Cave, which shows floodwater covering the road as drivers pass through it.

The Met Office's yellow warning was stood down at 9pm last night.