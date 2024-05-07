South Bank Academy Trust in York is looking for a principal, to run York High School in Acomb.

The trust advertised earlier in the year for an executive head teacher with substantial experience as a secondary head and a keen understanding of what it takes to lead several schools to take over from Rod Sims, head of school at York High, who is retiring at the end of the summer term. The salary for the post was £111,469 a year.

But now the trust is looking for a principal on a salary of £96,238 a year.

The job description says: “The successful candidate will be an inspirational and innovative leader, with the ability to provide operational and strategic leadership in order to drive forward the improvement journey the school is already on.

“They will inspire and motivate staff, students and parents, and want the very best for all students, no matter their background.

“They will be fully supported by a committed staff body and senior leadership team within school. You will also benefit greatly from being part of a collaborative multi academy trust, with further specialised support in areas such as SEND, school improvement, finance and HR readily available from the trust’s wider central team.”

Last month Mr Sims was recognised for his ‘outstanding contribution as a head teacher within an education establishment in the North of England during 2023/2024 at the Educate North Awards.

Mr Sims, who is 56, had a cancer diagnosis last year, underwent chemotherapy and surgery and has now had the all-clear, but says "it's time to do something else".

He has been head for five years and before that spent ten years as deputy head at York High. Prior to that he worked at Archbishop Holgate's CE School across the city in Badger Hill.

The closing date of midnight on Sunday, May 12 with interviews taking place on Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17. Whoever gets the new job will look to start work in September this year.

South Bank Trust runs six schools in the city including Millthorpe, Scarcroft, Knavesmire and York High.

To apply please call Zoe French on 01904 806456, or email z.french@southbanktrust.co.uk to arrange an informal conversation with CEO Mark Hassack to discuss the role in more detail, or to arrange a visit to the Trust.

Please submit completed forms electronically to recruitment@southbanktrust.co.uk for the attention of Mr Mark Hassack.

Mark Hassack