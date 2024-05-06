Heineken today (Monday, May 6) announced it is to invest £39 million in more than 600 of its UK pubs part the Dutch company's Star Pubs operation, in a move the firm said will create over 1,000 new jobs.

Star said that more than a quarter of its 2,400-strong pub estate – 612 pubs – are in line for improvements through the investment programme.

Several pubs in York that are run by Star are to undergo refurbishments, according to the company’s website.

In the city centre, these include the Gillygate pub, which shut in 2021 and reopened last year, and Gibsons in Micklegate.

As The Press previously reported, Star said the Gillygate is being operated under temporary management while it looks for a long-term licensee.

The Gillygate pub with rooms is looking for new management (Image: Google/Newsquest)

The pub’s listing says it has an annual rent of £70,163 and an estimated minimum ingoing cost of £131,943.

Star said in February that it would carry out a £279,911 refurbishment at Gibsons, which is just inside the city walls, once a new licensee was in post.

How Gibsons in Micklegate could look after the revamp (Image: Supplied)

Meanwhile, Star said it also plans to carry out refurbishments at the Duke of York in Gate Helmsley, Spotted Ox in Tockwith and Ship Aldborough in Boroughbridge.

The three pubs are for available for let on Star’s website.

Revamps will turn 'tired pubs' into 'premium locals' - owner

Star said its refurbishments will “concentrate on transforming tired pubs in suburban areas into premium locals”, as people commute less regularly into city centres for work.

It said this will include “subtle zoning” work to appeal to different customers so they can cater for various customer activities, such as watching sport and dining.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director, said: “People are looking for maximum value from visits to their local.

“They want great surroundings and food and drink as well as activities that give them an extra reason to go out, such as sports screenings and entertainment.

“Creating fantastic locals that can accommodate a range of occasions meets this need and helps pubs fulfil their role as vital third spaces where communities can come together.”

Read next:

Star said some revamps will also include overhauling cellars with new dispensing equipment and measures to improve energy efficiency, such as heating controls.

Mr Mountstevens added: “Pubs have proved their enduring appeal, after all the disruption of recent years, Star is on track to have the lowest number of closed pubs since 2019.

“It’s a tribute to the drive and entrepreneurship of licensees and the importance of continued investment.

“Well-invested pubs run by great licensees are here to stay, but like all locals, they need government support to reduce the enormous tax burden they shoulder.”