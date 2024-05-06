One year ago today (Monday, May 6), King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey – with thousands braving the rainy weather to take to the streets to watch their procession in the Gold State Coach.

Sixty people - including York Central MP Rachael Maskell, the Lord Mayor of York and schoolchildren - attended an event at York Mansion House ahead of the anniversary.

Cllr Chris Cullwick, the Lord Mayor of York, received an exact printed copy of the original handwritten York Gospels 2023 - a hand-written copy of the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John - that Charles was gifted last year by over 2,000 people in York.

Participating schools across the city had earlier received letters of thanks from Buckingham Palace.

One pupil read from the very page she had written.

And the team from York Bookbinding that put together the books from over 800 handwritten pages were also present.

Project coordinator Keith Hayden said the Gospels bring “an eternal living hope that we can all share”.

The Lord Mayor thanked all who had taken part and said: "The Gospels will soon be on display here at the Mansion House and will stay here forever."