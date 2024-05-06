A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire by the Met Office.
The warning is in place today (Monday, May 6) from 1pm to 9pm.
BBC forecasters are expecting thundery showers and light winds in York from midday.
The Met Office says the storm could see flooding and travel disruption in areas.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”
No flood warnings are currently in place for York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here