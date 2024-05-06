The warning is in place today (Monday, May 6) from 1pm to 9pm.

BBC forecasters are expecting thundery showers and light winds in York from midday.

The Met Office says the storm could see flooding and travel disruption in areas.

Areas included in the Met Office's yellow warning for the thunderstorm (Image: Met Office)

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

No flood warnings are currently in place for York.