A static caravan caught fire in North Yorkshire.
Two fire crews were called to the scene in Markington, near Harrogate, at about 5.50pm yesterday (Sunday, May 5).
“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish and dampen down (the area),” a service spokesperson said.
