Police are investigating a fire in a woodland area of York.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in Acomb at 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday, May 5).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the fire was started deliberately.
“The fire was extinguished using a knapsack sprayer and small tools, the incident was then left in the hands of police,” a service spokesperson added.
