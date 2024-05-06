Emergency services were called to a fire at a first floor flat in North Yorkshire.
Two fire crews rushed to the scene in Scarborough at 10.10pm last night (Sunday, May 5).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a section of the flat’s carpet was on fire.
“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire to a small area of carpet. Incident then handed over to the owner,” a service spokesperson said.
