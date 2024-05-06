A forklift burst into flames setting fire to a barn with 100 sheep inside in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Two fire crews were called to the scene in Hovingham at 1.10am today (Monday, May 6).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the sheep were rescued and the fire was extinguished.
“The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jet and all of the live stock within the barn were rescued and free of any harm,” a service spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article