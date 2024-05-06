A forklift burst into flames setting fire to a barn with 100 sheep inside in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

Two fire crews were called to the scene in Hovingham at 1.10am today (Monday, May 6).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the sheep were rescued and the fire was extinguished.

“The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jet and all of the live stock within the barn were rescued and free of any harm,” a service spokesperson said.