FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said a crew from Scarborough entered a building near Northway around 1.22pm today (May 5), where a flat was on fire.
A spokesperson for the service said: “All occupants were out prior to arrival and crews entered the building using breathing apparatus equipment and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.
“Crews then ventilated the building using a positive pressure ventilation fan.”
