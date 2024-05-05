FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a fire in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said a crew from Scarborough entered a building near Northway around 1.22pm today (May 5), where a flat was on fire.

A spokesperson for the service said: “All occupants were out prior to arrival and crews entered the building using breathing apparatus equipment and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.

“Crews then ventilated the building using a positive pressure ventilation fan.”