Hetty & Betty, in Baxtergate, Whitby, has been named as a finalist for The Small Awards and the Federation of Small Businesses Celebrating Small Business Awards.

Run by Lois Kirtlan and her husband David, the business is one of just ten finalists nationwide in the 'At Your Service' category in The Small Awards.

Lois Kirtlan said the announcement that Hetty & Betty was a finalist was 'such great recognition for all of our team' (Image: Supplied)

Lois said: “We are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted, and to be a part of this annual celebration of the smallest and greatest of businesses in the UK.

“Ever since we opened Hetty & Betty, our mission statement has been simple - great food, great service and a great experience.

“The whole team is committed to this, and to be announced as a finalist is such great recognition for all of them, who work hard so that every customer feels it.

“We are really looking forward to meeting all of our fellow finalists!”

The Small Awards are run by Small Business Britain and The ‘At Your Service’ award is given to the best small businesses in the UK with a track record of serving their target customer set.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 16 in London.

One week prior to this, Hetty & Betty will be flying the flag for Yorkshire at the final of the Federation of Small Business's Celebrating Small Business Awards in Blackpool on May 9 after winning the Expansion and Growth Award 2024 for Yorkshire and Humberside.

Hetty & Betty’s signature dish is the Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea.

Served on a tiered cake stand, it comes complete with battered fish and chips on the bottom tier, mushy peas and bread and butter on the next, and a home-made scone with jam and cream on the top tier – along with a pot of tea.

Lois and David said they’ve restored the Grade II-listed building in the heart of Whitby to its former glory, transforming it into a popular, award-winning restaurant.

The building, located on the site of Whitby's old Temperance Hall, has a long history, and has been serving fish and chips since 1928.