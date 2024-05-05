‘Pay-what-you-feel’ prices are part of a York film festival starting today (May 5).
Groves Community Cinema is showing a week of screenings – from cult classics, New York new wave art-pop to drama and animations - inside Theatre@41 in Monkgate.
The venue’s chair, Alan Park, said: “We have nine great films in the programme – some famous titles and some lesser-known works – from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original Terminator to Sir Ian McKellen’s Hamlet, via Spiderman!”
Building on its success of last year, Alan said that grants received from ARG Events and Festivals, along with support from Make it York and City of York Council, enabled the festival to go ahead for the third time.
He said: “The grants also keep tickets to a reasonable price, and for the two children’s animated films, ‘pay what you feel’.
“It means families can come along and watch a great animated film on the big screen without spending a fortune.
“There was a wonderful buzz last time and we hope this festival will become a regular event.”
A midweek screening from the Yorkshire Film Archive explores social and political issues including gender equality, homelessness, poverty, isolation and climate justice.
Films showing at the Groves Community Cinema festival are:
Sunday May 5
- 40th anniversary release of The Terminator
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Monday May 6
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Anatomy of a Fall
Tuesday May 7
- Hamlet
Wednesday May 8
- Social Cinema Shorts from the Yorkshire Film Archive
Friday May 10
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Saturday May 11
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Stop Making Sense
For more information and to book tickets visit https://tickets.41monkgate.co.uk/venue.
