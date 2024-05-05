Groves Community Cinema is showing a week of screenings – from cult classics, New York new wave art-pop to drama and animations - inside Theatre@41 in Monkgate.

The venue’s chair, Alan Park, said: “We have nine great films in the programme – some famous titles and some lesser-known works – from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s original Terminator to Sir Ian McKellen’s Hamlet, via Spiderman!”

Building on its success of last year, Alan said that grants received from ARG Events and Festivals, along with support from Make it York and City of York Council, enabled the festival to go ahead for the third time.

He said: “The grants also keep tickets to a reasonable price, and for the two children’s animated films, ‘pay what you feel’.

“It means families can come along and watch a great animated film on the big screen without spending a fortune.

“There was a wonderful buzz last time and we hope this festival will become a regular event.”

A midweek screening from the Yorkshire Film Archive explores social and political issues including gender equality, homelessness, poverty, isolation and climate justice.

Films showing at the Groves Community Cinema festival are:

Sunday May 5

40th anniversary release of The Terminator

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Monday May 6

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Anatomy of a Fall

Tuesday May 7

Hamlet

Wednesday May 8

Social Cinema Shorts from the Yorkshire Film Archive

Friday May 10

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Saturday May 11

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Stop Making Sense

For more information and to book tickets visit https://tickets.41monkgate.co.uk/venue.