Two vehicles have been involved in a crash in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said a crew from Acomb attended the scene at around 7.15pm last night (May 4).
A spokesperson for the service said: “All occupants were out of their vehicles on arrival.
“The crew assessed for injuries and assisted police and highways to clear the roadway.”
