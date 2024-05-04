I’m not sure if the person who wrote the letter about me last week is still somewhat aggrieved that he stood against me as a Conservative candidate in the 2015 District Council elections and lost.

As a long established local North Yorkshire Cllr for Malton, I am very proud of my reporting back leaflet, entirely funded by myself with no multimillion political party donations.

I have had an overwhelming positive response regarding the leaflet.

Since reorganisation, it is vitally important that residents are informed as to what is going on at Northallerton. Decisions are made over 30 miles away from Malton, and these decisions impact all our lives.

Like it or not folks, it’s a fact that the A64 is not going to be duelled to Scarborough (as has been implied). It’s a fact that North Yorkshire Council has a £41m annual deficit, it’s a fact that there is controversy over a £7.8m loan of taxpayers’ money re Alpamare waterpark, a fact council tax has gone up year on year, a fact that brown bins charges have increased and car park charges are going up, as reported in the Gazette last week.

Voting will take place this week for a mayor and we will see how it all plays out. Whatever the outcome the recent letter published about me just gives me more determination to be the first to do things different.

I will continue to do what I think is the best for Malton and always come up with new ideas and new ways of connecting with people.

Lindsay Burr North Yorkshire Councillor and Deputy Mayor for Malton