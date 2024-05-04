North Yorkshire Police say Robert Lawrence, 37, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (May 3) and extensive searches are underway to find him.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He was last seen on Tuesday April 30 at about 6pm, leaving his home in the Heworth Green area of the city.

“He is known to socialise in the centre of York, particularly the Stonebow area."

If you see Robert, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference number 12240077337.