Spark:York in Piccadilly, a container development made up of units of food and drink outlets, self-care, retail and studios has welcomed one of its earliest tenants back to celebrate and participate in the festivities.

Former Spark trader Garba Sutra was invited back, and owner Christina Alexandra showed The Press inside the pop-up store showcasing vintage and original clothing designs.

Christina said: “I came here to study music at the University of York and got a container here on a weekend basis whilst studying.

“We were also here last month when the canvas roof came off and loved seeing new and old customers coming in.”

Garba Sutra owner Christina Alexandra (in sunglasses) with her mum Melanie Higgins and family friends Youssef and Vikram outside their Spark:York pop-up (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The clothing went on sale in one of the ground floor units from 12pm and Christina, who stayed in York after studying and lives in Fishergate, will also be part of the evening celebrations as she is one of the DJs performing.

Organisers at Spark:York said Pete Le Freq will also be on stage at 7pm, after a show from Magic Adam an hour earlier.

Figures from the city centre initiative Spark:York say it has ‘enabled incubation space for over 65 businesses, with 20 start-ups already graduating on to brick and mortar premises’.

The site also provides free space for over 100 community groups each year.

Sam Castaneto, duty manager at Spark:York (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Duty manager Sam Castaneto said: “It feels amazing to have a community venue that I don’t think York has seen before and covers all walks of life.

“We can access all types of customers, communities and be a hub for all this activity.”