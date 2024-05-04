North Yorkshire Police say the bicycle, a green Rock Lobster model, was stolen from the University of York on April 23 or 24.

The force has asked anyone with information to get in touch via email at IET@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240071742 when passing on information.