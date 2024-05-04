The River Foss Society is running its first ‘Big River Watch’ today (May 4) in Foss Islands Road from 10am to 2pm.

Organisers said more than ever, people are appreciating their local waterways and are quick to report signs of pollution and members of the society will be on hand today to help the public find out more about how they can help take care of the river.

A shopping trolley pulled from the River Foss this morning (May 4) by volunteer litter pickers from The River Foss Society (Image: Kevin Glenton)

A morning litter patrol of volunteers, with the support of the pontoon called ‘Foxy’, recognisable to users of the river opposite Morrisons, was already at hand to remove a shopping trolley into a waiting van.

Organiser Barry Thomas said: “We cover the area from the ‘blue bridge’ – where the Rivers Foss and Ouse converge – down towards Strensall, and do our litter picks five or six times a year, from April to October.

Over the six years the society has been out in force on this stretch of the river they have reclaimed around 80 shopping trolleys and 40 bicycles.

Many are unusable due to rust and Barry added that the volunteers’ task becomes easier as the river levels – which have just sustained their highest levels in the area for 150 years – are lower.

That way, the organiser said, it’s easier to spot the metallic glimmer of the deposited item from the bed of the river.

The River Foss Society will be situated in Foss Islands Road today (May 4) next to Majestic Wines, from 10am to 2pm.