SOME parts of York have changed beyond recognition, others less so.
One example is this corner of Nunnery Lane.
Our two black and white photos show the Britannia pub.
The Britannia dates from around 1837, but was rebuilt around 1902 by the Tadcaster Tower Brewery.
It closed in 1969 and then in 1974 the building was bought by Neal Guppy to become his Enterprise Club.
It has been a meeting place and centre for art, education and leisure activities ever since.
Neal was made an Honorary Freeman of York in 2010.
The building has not changed much over the decades.
But this stretch of Nunnery Lane has.
There used to be many shops in Nunnery Lane and we document just how this area of York has changed over the years, with the help of a local history group. Click here for the story and photos.
