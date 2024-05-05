One example is this corner of Nunnery Lane.

Our two black and white photos show the Britannia pub.

The Britannia dates from around 1837, but was rebuilt around 1902 by the Tadcaster Tower Brewery.

The Britannia in Nunnery Lane in the 1960s Picture: York Press

It closed in 1969 and then in 1974 the building was bought by Neal Guppy to become his Enterprise Club.

It has been a meeting place and centre for art, education and leisure activities ever since.

Guppy's Enterprise today on the site of the former Britannia pub in Nunnery Lane. Photo from Google Maps

Neal was made an Honorary Freeman of York in 2010.

The building has not changed much over the decades.

But this stretch of Nunnery Lane has.

