This follows his other efforts to promote the Pocklington-based Ellers Farm Distillery on social media after he bought into it in November.

The advert, originally posted on Gervais’ Instagram last week, shows the comedian and brand Co-Owner in black-and-white, enjoying a neat glass of Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka.

READ MORE:

Ellers Farm Distillery’s Chief Marketing Officer Ross Haddow said: “Since bringing Ricky onto the Dutch Barn team, we have been committed to his vision of untraditional, honest advertising, and our authentic approach to media buying is no exception.

“As an independent B Corp brand we’re already doing vodka differently, and that means we do advertising differently too. While Slough might not be the traditional choice for a billboard debut, it was the only place we wanted to launch our first OOH advert.”

The vodka is also sold by Amazon, Costco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and ASDA.