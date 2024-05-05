It was also runner up in the Excellence in Delivery and Partner of the Year categories.

Daniel Warren, Agency51’s Managing Director, said: “As both a Preferred Partner and a B2B Specialized Partner this award cements Agency51’s reputation as the go-to agency for business-to-business BigCommerce implementations.”

The results, announced in central London, were a celebration of the skills EMEA’s leading BigCommerce partners bring to their clients when developing on the BigCommerce ecommerce platform.

The B2B Excellence Award recognises Agency51’s focus on efficiently solving the complex needs of its wholesale clients and its work in utilising B2B product features such as price lists, open APIs and customer groups.

It reflected Agency51’s recent projects, in particular the build of Pedigree Wholesale, a B2B portal which offers real time integration into its SAP ERP back-office system, support for tens of millions of customer-specific prices, restricted product catalogues, multi-location stock management and multi-user customer accounts.

Furthermore, Agency51 was runner up in both the Excellence of Delivery category (which recognised BigCommerce partners with the ability to launch client sites on time, on budget, and in a way that delights customers), and Partner of the Year (which celebrated shortlisted partners’ ability to maximise their clients’ revenues).

Alex Nolan, BigCommerce Partner Manager said: “I’m delighted Agency51 has won this award, and it is testament to their hard work, dedication and skill in delivering complex B2B BigCommerce ecommerce projects that they have done so.”

Chris Simmons, Pedigree Wholesale’s Head of Ecommerce also commented: "The success of Pedigree Wholesale BigCommerce was based on our vision of what we wanted to achieve, delivered by a skilled development agency using a first-class ecommerce platform. Agency51 truly deserves this testament to their skills and hard work.”