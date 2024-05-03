FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a fire at a business in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about noon today (May 3) after reports of a fire at a firm in Carlton near Selby.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Selby and a bordering brigade appliance from Snaithe attended an incident involving a fire to an industrial building measuring 15 metres by 10 metres.
"The fire was extinguished using one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.
"The ambulace service were requested for precaution to check over a man suffering from smoke inhilation."
