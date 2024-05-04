FOR some people, Nunnery Lane brings up lots of old memories of a thriving shopping street.

For others it’s a street that you pass along, to get from one side of town to another.

This part of Nunnery Lane once housed many shops

For example in 1981 there was Smallwood’s greengrocers and Allinson’s newsagents.

Wilson butchers 7 with Smallwood, Victoria Bargains, and Carr in May 1970. Photo by Shenagh Linton

Nunnery Lane today by Susan Major

Sadly the 1960s redevelopment behind Nunnery Lane disturbed its customer base, and increasing traffic, often queuing along the lane with resultant exhaust fumes, made it a less attractive space for pedestrians.

An increasing use of cars meant that people could do a one-stop shop at the new supermarkets, built often out-of-town as a result of relaxed planning regulations.

As a result, most of the shops on Nunnery Lane were converted for residential use, and the pubs closed.

Allinson’s was full of newspapers and magazines, sweets, cigarettes and cards, but sadly supermarkets destroyed this trade, and the shop closed in 1995.

Photo of Allinson's interior by Anne Allinson

On the left, round the corner was the butchers, which changed from Wilson’s to Tony Neary in 1981. It was converted for residential use around ten years later. Today, we can show some views from 1970.

We can also show an image of this area around 1900. On the left are some shop buildings which were demolished in the 1960s for road widening.

Shops on Nunnery Lane 1981 - photo by Shenagh Linton

Susan Major is a member of the Clements Hall Local History Group

