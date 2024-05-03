A person was treated by paramedics after a crash in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Three fire crews and an ambulance rushed to the scene on the A168 in Thirsk at 2.30pm today (Friday, May 3).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the person was helped out of the vehicle by paramedics before the firefighters arrived.
“Crews went on to carry out scene safety,” a service spokesperson added.
