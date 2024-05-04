As previously reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Council is trialling a traffic-free initiative on the famous bridge.

The closures during the early May bank holiday weekend will run from 10.30am to 4pm, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 4-May 6.

North Yorkshire Council said said the bridge is closed to improve pedestrian safety and support the town’s economy. It added that there is an exemption for buses.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: "The bridge closures are essential in addressing safety concerns around overcrowding.

"Whilst this measure will undoubtedly be seen as an inconvenience by some, I am sure that residents, local businesses and visitors, will understand the need for a traffic-free zone at peak times in the interests of safety."