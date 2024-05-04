A LANDMARK bridge in North Yorkshire is closing to cars over the May bank holiday.
As previously reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Council is trialling a traffic-free initiative on the famous bridge.
The closures during the early May bank holiday weekend will run from 10.30am to 4pm, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 4-May 6.
READ NEXT:
- Here's what Keir Starmer had to say about York and North Yorkshire's new mayor
- Business owner 'deeply regrets' closure of York shop
North Yorkshire Council said said the bridge is closed to improve pedestrian safety and support the town’s economy. It added that there is an exemption for buses.
Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: "The bridge closures are essential in addressing safety concerns around overcrowding.
"Whilst this measure will undoubtedly be seen as an inconvenience by some, I am sure that residents, local businesses and visitors, will understand the need for a traffic-free zone at peak times in the interests of safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here