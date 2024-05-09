John Edis Ratcliff, 62, of Sawyer Walk, Dunnington, was clocked doing 80mph on the M62 near Bradford on Christmas Day.

He had been clocked eight months earlier breaking the 70mph limit on the A1(M) near Wetherby on April 9, 2023. On both occasions, he had been driving an Audi Q5 Sport car.

He was given three penalty points for each speeding offence by Manchester magistrates. Because of the points already on his licence he was liable for a driving ban of at least six months under the totting-up procedures.

But after hearing from the defence, the magistrates decided that he would suffer “exceptional hardship”. They told him this was because of the “financial impact on your business and implications for staff".

He was fined £614 and ordered to pay a £246 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. The six penalty points remain on his licence.

By law, he cannot use the same reason to avoid a driving ban in the next three years, should he again be caught speeding or acquire penalty points for other motoring offences.