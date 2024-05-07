Robert Darling came up behind the victim who was sitting down, looking away from him as he talked to a friend, said Sam Roxborough, prosecuting.

The 27-year-old electrician punched the victim so hard he fell off his chair onto the ground, York Crown Court heard.

Darling’s barrister Ian Hudson said: “He can offer no explanation other than just before the offence he has been drinking.”

Judge Simon Hickey told Darling after watching CCTV of the incident: “I can only guess it was because he was dressed differently to you.”

He said Darling, in a white shirt, and another man, in a black shirt, had been play fighting before exchanging some words. Darling went up to the victim and hit him.

“You are extremely drunk and that is probably why you acted as you did,” said the judge.

Darling, of Heather Court, Killinghall, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. He was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag that will detect if he has any alcohol for 120 days, does 200 hours’ unpaid work and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He must also pay the victim £2,500 compensation.

Mr Roxborough said the incident happened outside the Prince of Wales pub in central Harrogate just after 11.30pm on March 24, 2023. The victim was sitting outside with his friends.

Darling hit him on the side of his face. After the victim managed to pull himself together and sit up again, Darling apologised. He tried to give the victim a hug and suggested the victim punch him.

The victim left the pub to avoid any further difficulties. His lower face swelled up and he was unable to eat solid food while doctors mended his broken jaw.

Mr Hudson said Darling had immediately regretted what he had done. The whole incident had lasted a matter of seconds and Darling had immediately offered to shake hands.

“It was an impulsive, spontaneous, short-lived assault,” said Mr Hudson.

Darling ran his own business as a self-employed electrician and had always worked since leaving school. He was the main breadwinner for his family.

He had no previous convictions and had not offended since.

The assault was out of character, said Mr Hudson. He handed in some character references.