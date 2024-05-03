News of his mayoral election win filtered through to the store in York city centre where sales assistant Frankie Hayes said: "I've been following the count on the radio and social media and I'm over the moon that David has won.

"I think he'll do a really good job, he's level-headed and hard working and has always championed small businesses.

"Above all he's a decent man and he really cares about the city and the county."

David is the owner of Winstons of York and a former chair of the York High Street Forum.

David Skaith pictured in Winstons previously (Image: Newsquest)