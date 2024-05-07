Siemens has finished work on a 200 kilowatt-peak solar farm at the University of York's new Institute for Safe Autonomy.

Funded through the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund (UKRPIF), the £1.5 million project will help the institute to develop and test robots and other autonomous systems for the inspection and maintenance of solar panels.

The solar farm will create a ‘living lab’ for the institute to give insight to landowners and operators of solar farms on how best to integrate robotic technology in the field.

It will also enable the institute to become net zero for energy by 2025, generating power for more than 80 per cent of the building’s 600kWh expected daily use.

READ NEXT:

The farm, which spans more than 1,400 square metres, consists of a range of different panel configurations including static ground installations and a sun-tracking panels.

It is one of nine projects that are set to improve environmental sustainability, after almost £19 million of funding from UKRPIF.

Professor Miles Elsden, director of the Institute for Safe Autonomy, said: "Robotics, autonomous systems and AI have the potential to transform the way we live, travel and work in the future.

"Integrating them with the production of renewable energy will ultimately play a key role in the journey towards net zero.

"This innovative research project marks an important milestone for the institute since we opened earlier this year and reaffirms our commitment as a university to sourcing sustainable energy."